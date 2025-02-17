Citigroup Cuts Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target to $165.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Datadog from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Datadog from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price target on Datadog from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.39.

Datadog Stock Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $131.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.19, a PEG ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.15. Datadog has a twelve month low of $98.80 and a twelve month high of $170.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.13.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Research analysts expect that Datadog will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Amit Agarwal sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $3,699,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 195,667 shares in the company, valued at $28,956,759.33. This trade represents a 11.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total transaction of $17,948,497.05. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 324,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,861,901.38. The trade was a 28.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 627,586 shares of company stock worth $92,540,479 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 12,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 178.8% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Datadog by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

