Consolidated Planning Corp Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Consolidated Planning Corp lowered its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,623 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Tesla by 692.6% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finley Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $355.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $406.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 174.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $488.54.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.06, for a total value of $39,792,803.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,095,100. The trade was a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.21, for a total transaction of $975,191.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,775,792.65. The trade was a 2.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 523,386 shares of company stock worth $195,995,200 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tesla from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. KGI Securities raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Roth Mkm upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Tesla from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Tesla from $254.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.50.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

