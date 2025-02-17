Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $13,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Constellation Brands by 1,844.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 924,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,265,000 after acquiring an additional 876,745 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on STZ. Argus downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $293.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.29.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.00, for a total transaction of $159,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,736,884 shares in the company, valued at $418,589,044. This represents a 0.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William T. Giles acquired 1,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $186.39 per share, with a total value of $186,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,463 shares in the company, valued at $272,688.57. The trade was a 215.98 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

STZ stock opened at $162.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.31. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.46 and a 52 week high of $274.87. The stock has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.08). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 108.60%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

