Critical Review: Perfect Moment (PMNT) and Its Competitors

Perfect Moment (NASDAQ:PMNT – Get Free Report) is one of 30 public companies in the “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Perfect Moment to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Get Perfect Moment alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Perfect Moment and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Perfect Moment $22.38 million -$8.72 million -0.70 Perfect Moment Competitors $2.22 billion $141.43 million -0.75

Perfect Moment’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Perfect Moment. Perfect Moment is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perfect Moment -47.69% -1,524.40% -88.86% Perfect Moment Competitors -17.28% -108.01% -19.92%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Perfect Moment and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Perfect Moment and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perfect Moment 0 0 1 0 3.00 Perfect Moment Competitors 393 1723 2408 72 2.47

Perfect Moment currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 559.92%. As a group, “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies have a potential upside of 10.95%. Given Perfect Moment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Perfect Moment is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.0% of Perfect Moment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of shares of all “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.3% of shares of all “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Perfect Moment competitors beat Perfect Moment on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Perfect Moment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perfect Moment Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fashion brand that offers ski, surf, and activewear collections under the brand name of Perfect Moment. It offers skiwear, outerwear, swimwear and activewear for women, men, and children. The company sells its collections directly to customers through e-commerce and to wholesale accounts, as well as through other sales partnerships. Perfect Moment Ltd. was founded in 1984 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Perfect Moment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perfect Moment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.