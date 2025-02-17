CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target Raised to $440.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $330.00 to $440.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CYBR. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. DA Davidson increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $401.67.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $413.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.53. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $223.09 and a 52 week high of $419.49. The firm has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,530.83 and a beta of 1.15.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 2.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CyberArk Software

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in CyberArk Software by 221.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth $46,747,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 62,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,870,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $740,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 219,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,281,000 after buying an additional 85,062 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

