CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target Raised to $450.00 at Barclays

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $375.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $401.67.
CyberArk Software Stock Performance
CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 1.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of CyberArk Software
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYBR. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 1,025.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CyberArk Software Company Profile
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.
