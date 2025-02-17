CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target Raised to $450.00 at Barclays

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $375.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $401.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $413.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,530.83 and a beta of 1.15. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $223.09 and a 1 year high of $419.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $347.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.53.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 1.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CyberArk Software

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYBR. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 1,025.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.