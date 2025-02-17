Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Sold by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC trimmed its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 81.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,606 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Datadog alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 12,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Datadog by 66.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Datadog in the third quarter worth $33,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 33,334 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.95, for a total value of $4,531,757.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 314,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,709,780.10. This trade represents a 9.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.78, for a total value of $18,148,051.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 324,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,371,802.84. The trade was a 28.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 627,586 shares of company stock worth $92,540,479. 11.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Datadog Stock Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $131.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.13. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.80 and a 52-week high of $170.08. The firm has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 247.19, a PEG ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.15.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 7.58%. Sell-side analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DDOG. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Datadog from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Datadog from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.39.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Datadog

About Datadog

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.