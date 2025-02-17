Datadog’s (DDOG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $160.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DDOG. Truist Financial downgraded Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Datadog from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Datadog from $155.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Datadog from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.39.

Datadog Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $131.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.13. Datadog has a twelve month low of $98.80 and a twelve month high of $170.08. The company has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 247.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.15.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 9.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Datadog will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.78, for a total value of $18,148,051.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 324,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,371,802.84. This represents a 28.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 178,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.28, for a total value of $28,824,445.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,236,887.04. The trade was a 32.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 627,586 shares of company stock valued at $92,540,479 over the last three months. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 12,000.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Datadog by 66.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Datadog during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

