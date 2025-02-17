DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on DraftKings from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Susquehanna cut their target price on DraftKings from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays upped their target price on DraftKings from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen cut their target price on DraftKings from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on DraftKings from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.64.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DraftKings

DraftKings Trading Up 15.2 %

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $53.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.77. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $28.69 and a 1 year high of $53.61.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.35). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 41.23%. On average, research analysts predict that DraftKings will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul Liberman sold 532,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $20,379,238.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,448.20. This trade represents a 88.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 3,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $137,730.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,631,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,002,452.43. This represents a 0.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,163,742 shares of company stock valued at $47,082,888 in the last three months. Insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 37.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DraftKings

(Get Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.