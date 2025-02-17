DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of DTE Energy worth $12,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $129.21 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $103.06 and a 1 year high of $131.66. The firm has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.68.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 12.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DTE. UBS Group raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.25.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

