Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Shares Sold by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dynex Capital were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DX. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Dynex Capital by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 105,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 42,755 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 833.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 218,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 195,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,550,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,977,000 after buying an additional 44,302 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,701,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,718,000 after buying an additional 253,660 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Dynex Capital by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 40,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 24,139 shares in the last quarter. 38.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DX opened at $13.78 on Monday. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.36 and a 1 year high of $13.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.55.

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.28). Dynex Capital had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. On average, analysts predict that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.07%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.45%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DX. StockNews.com raised Dynex Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.56.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

