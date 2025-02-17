Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.07% of Entegris worth $10,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Entegris by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,065,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,936,000 after acquiring an additional 14,650 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Entegris by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 38,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 19,340 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in Entegris by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Entegris by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,550,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,636,000 after purchasing an additional 500,581 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,158,000.

In related news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 12,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $1,352,751.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,722,954.40. This trade represents a 26.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $107.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.92 and a 12-month high of $147.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.20 and a 200-day moving average of $106.28.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 13.00%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.73%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENTG. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Entegris from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Entegris from $150.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Entegris from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Entegris has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.78.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

