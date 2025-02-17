Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Boosted by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,332,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 62,868 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 6.7% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $143,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,625,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 262,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,781,000 after purchasing an additional 15,127 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 34,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,271,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $108.17 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $100.60 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.70. The company has a market capitalization of $475.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.25.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

