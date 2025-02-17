HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Raymond James set a $4.50 price target on Electrovaya and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Electrovaya has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.10.
Electrovaya Stock Performance
Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Electrovaya had a negative return on equity of 18.87% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that Electrovaya will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Electrovaya
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELVA. Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Electrovaya by 372.0% during the fourth quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 930,000 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electrovaya during the fourth quarter worth $448,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electrovaya during the fourth quarter worth $434,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electrovaya by 181.2% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 168,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 108,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electrovaya by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,525,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 77,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.47% of the company’s stock.
About Electrovaya
Electrovaya Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of lithium-ion batteries, battery management systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as competencies in building systems for third parties.
