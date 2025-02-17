Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Acquired by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HES. Groupama Asset Managment increased its stake in shares of Hess by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 22,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hess by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 157.2% during the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 355 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hess stock opened at $146.65 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.34 and a 200 day moving average of $138.84. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $123.79 and a 12 month high of $163.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Hess had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 21.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

HES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $193.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Hess from $145.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hess in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded Hess to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Hess from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.60.

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 92,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.80, for a total value of $13,729,733.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,914,927. This trade represents a 28.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

