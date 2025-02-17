Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 69,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3,537.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,788,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629,006 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at $105,185,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,383,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $560,274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194,213 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,404,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,116,000 after buying an additional 2,116,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,253,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,142,000 after buying an additional 1,885,559 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of HPE opened at $21.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $14.47 and a 12-month high of $24.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.52. The stock has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.19.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

HPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 11,577 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $266,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,145. The trade was a 19.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 262,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $5,682,125.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 270,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,846,696.60. This trade represents a 49.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 332,166 shares of company stock worth $7,300,629. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

