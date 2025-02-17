HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) Shares Bought by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Free Report) by 114.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in HIVE Digital Technologies were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies during the third quarter worth about $463,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in HIVE Digital Technologies by 48.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 106,103 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in HIVE Digital Technologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,214,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,060,000 after buying an additional 91,056 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in HIVE Digital Technologies by 527.9% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 60,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIVE opened at $2.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.00 million, a P/E ratio of -20.36 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $5.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.36.

HIVE Digital Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIVE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 12.04%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HIVE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital upgraded HIVE Digital Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.08.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

