Howard Bailey Securities LLC Has $453,000 Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Howard Bailey Securities LLC lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,121 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Howard Bailey Securities LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in Tesla by 692.6% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finley Financial LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total transaction of $27,590,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,463,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,274,741.40. This represents a 4.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.54, for a total value of $35,254,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,716. The trade was a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 523,386 shares of company stock valued at $195,995,200 in the last ninety days. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $355.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 174.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $406.31 and a 200-day moving average of $308.24. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $492.00 to $474.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $515.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.50.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

