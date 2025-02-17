Informatica (NYSE:INFA) Cut to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $19.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $35.00.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Informatica in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Informatica in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Informatica in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Informatica in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Informatica in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

Informatica Stock Performance

Shares of INFA stock opened at $19.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.27, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.65 and its 200 day moving average is $25.48. Informatica has a 12 month low of $16.37 and a 12 month high of $39.80.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $428.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.55 million. Informatica had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 5.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Informatica will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Informatica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Informatica

In related news, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $271,547.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 138,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,747,187.62. This trade represents a 6.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 10,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $290,354.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 353,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,569,694.90. This represents a 2.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Informatica

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INFA. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Informatica by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 38,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 7,585 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Informatica by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 45,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Informatica by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 20,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Informatica by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Informatica by 398.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,042,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,046,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

About Informatica

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

