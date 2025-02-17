Informatica (NYSE:INFA) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a $19.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $34.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Informatica from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Informatica in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Informatica in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Informatica in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Informatica from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Informatica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.17.

Informatica Stock Performance

Shares of INFA stock opened at $19.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.27, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.99. Informatica has a 52-week low of $16.37 and a 52-week high of $39.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.65 and its 200 day moving average is $25.48.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $428.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.55 million. Informatica had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 5.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Informatica will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Informatica declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 30th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Informatica

In other Informatica news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 10,734 shares of Informatica stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $290,354.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 353,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,569,694.90. The trade was a 2.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,035 shares of Informatica stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $271,547.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 138,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,747,187.62. The trade was a 6.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Informatica in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Informatica in the third quarter valued at $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Informatica by 3,288.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Informatica during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Informatica during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Informatica Company Profile

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

Further Reading

