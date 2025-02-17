Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Receives $95.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the four research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.67.

NSP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Insperity from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Insperity in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

In other news, Director Ellen H. Masterson bought 1,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.75 per share, with a total value of $150,491.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,479. This trade represents a 11.81 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 6,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total value of $508,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,143,618.68. The trade was a 7.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 18,702 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Insperity in the 4th quarter worth about $1,228,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $707,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Insperity by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 519,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,275,000 after purchasing an additional 64,536 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Insperity stock opened at $87.58 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.13. Insperity has a 1 year low of $68.79 and a 1 year high of $110.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.19%.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

