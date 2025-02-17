JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target Raised to $46.00

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FROG. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of JFrog in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of JFrog from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of JFrog from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of JFrog from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JFrog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.17.

JFrog Stock Performance

JFrog stock opened at $39.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -75.09 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.60. JFrog has a twelve month low of $22.91 and a twelve month high of $48.81.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $116.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.16 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 13.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at JFrog

In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 20,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $625,555.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,937,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,072,536.60. This trade represents a 0.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 24,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $922,724.36. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,526,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,301,904.43. This trade represents a 0.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 411,338 shares of company stock worth $13,710,378 in the last quarter. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of JFrog

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in JFrog by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in JFrog during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in JFrog by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in JFrog during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in JFrog by 33,106.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

