Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by MTM Investment Management LLC

MTM Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Bailey Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Howard Bailey Securities LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 109,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,821,000 after buying an additional 43,598 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Park Capital Management LLC WI purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $902,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $156.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $376.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $168.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.96.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.05. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $22.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Leerink Partners reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $182.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.67.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Mark A. Weinberger acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $147.22 per share, with a total value of $147,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,220. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

