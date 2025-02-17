Kickstand Ventures LLC. Decreases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Kickstand Ventures LLC. trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Kickstand Ventures LLC.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Argus upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.25.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $108.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.70. The company has a market cap of $475.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $100.60 and a 12 month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.51%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

