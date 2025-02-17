Life Planning Partners Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Life Planning Partners Inc raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 36,710.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,247,508 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,244,119 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 3.9% of Life Planning Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Life Planning Partners Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $503,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 1,248.9% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 199,229 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $52,124,000 after purchasing an additional 184,459 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in Tesla by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 12,597 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 59.2% in the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 117,457 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,593,000 after acquiring an additional 43,685 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 309,382 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $80,944,000 after acquiring an additional 9,919 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.06, for a total transaction of $39,792,803.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,095,100. This trade represents a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.21, for a total transaction of $975,191.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at $40,775,792.65. This trade represents a 2.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 523,386 shares of company stock valued at $195,995,200. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $355.84 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 174.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $406.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.24.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Phillip Securities cut shares of Tesla from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.50.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

