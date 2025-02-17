Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 400 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 255.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 129.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at California Water Service Group

In other news, VP Michael B. Luu sold 985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $50,727.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,231. This trade represents a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Stock Performance

California Water Service Group Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:CWT opened at $44.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.09. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.64 and a fifty-two week high of $56.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This is a positive change from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CWT. StockNews.com raised California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of California Water Service Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.25.

California Water Service Group Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

