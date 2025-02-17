Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTV. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Fortive by 186.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FTV opened at $80.59 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.71. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $66.15 and a 12-month high of $87.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 12.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 12.75%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FTV shares. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortive in a report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fortive in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.64.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

