Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 171.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on AEO. Morgan Stanley cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

NYSE AEO opened at $14.35 on Monday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.76. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.53.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Insider Transactions at American Eagle Outfitters

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $48,043.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

About American Eagle Outfitters

(Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.