Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,311,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,220,000 after buying an additional 51,936 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,523,000. Choreo LLC grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 26,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 11,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter.

Portland General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $41.62 on Monday. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $39.49 and a 12-month high of $49.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.72.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 59.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

POR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.38.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

