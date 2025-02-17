Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 251.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 777 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,531,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 288.2% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,362.00 to $1,369.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,368.00.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of MTD opened at $1,273.44 on Monday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,142.91 and a 12-month high of $1,546.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,284.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,338.69.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.76 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.29% and a negative return on equity of 564.51%. Analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 41.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,351.34, for a total transaction of $810,804.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6 shares in the company, valued at $8,108.04. This trade represents a 99.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

