Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.8% in the third quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian sold 5,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.33, for a total value of $2,555,222.31. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 144,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,769,732.49. The trade was a 3.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.34, for a total transaction of $2,920,413.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,383.08. The trade was a 53.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,190 shares of company stock worth $16,386,864. 2.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TDY opened at $489.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.03. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $355.41 and a twelve month high of $522.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $483.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $458.50.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.29. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on TDY shares. UBS Group started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $585.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $538.00.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

