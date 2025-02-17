Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 159,995 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,579,000 after acquiring an additional 41,339 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Waters by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Waters by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 140,992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,742,000 after acquiring an additional 58,983 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Waters by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Waters by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $369.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $389.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $364.75. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $279.24 and a 12 month high of $423.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.01.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.08. Waters had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 21.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Waters from $363.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Waters from $332.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on Waters from $405.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Waters from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Waters from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $390.40.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

