Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 2,400 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,300 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 101.2% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 34.2% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Halliburton by 28.8% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,759 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Halliburton from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James cut Halliburton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Halliburton from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Halliburton from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.42.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In related news, CFO Eric Carre sold 141,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $3,689,712.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,321,149.13. This trade represents a 52.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of HAL stock opened at $26.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.89. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $25.16 and a 1-year high of $41.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.30 and a 200 day moving average of $29.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.03%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Featured Stories

