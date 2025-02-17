Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 500 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 493.9% in the 4th quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 94,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 78,719 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in CNX Resources by 328.0% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 211,719 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,764,000 after acquiring an additional 162,247 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,699,000. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. purchased a new stake in CNX Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNX stock opened at $30.28 on Monday. CNX Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $19.33 and a 52-week high of $41.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -44.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.38.

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,075,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $33,421,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,925,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,928,250. The trade was a 7.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CNX shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on CNX Resources from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on CNX Resources from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

