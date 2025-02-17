Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 500 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3,570.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,874 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,421,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $702,671,000 after purchasing an additional 292,372 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 4,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.92, for a total transaction of $758,511.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,267,113.04. The trade was a 12.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.79, for a total transaction of $970,740.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,829 shares in the company, valued at $13,886,273.91. This represents a 6.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,063 shares of company stock valued at $5,573,941. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on KEYS shares. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $183.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.72 and a 12 month high of $184.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.22. The stock has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.40, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

