Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 700 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Ventas from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Ventas from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Baird R W raised Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.14.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $66.57 on Monday. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.45 and a 52-week high of $67.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of -391.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.55.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.83. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Ventas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,058.76%.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

