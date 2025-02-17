Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trims Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total value of $266,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,026,879.65. The trade was a 4.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $1,617,841.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,758 shares in the company, valued at $7,961,727. The trade was a 16.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,191 shares of company stock valued at $2,256,367 over the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PulteGroup Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $107.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.12. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.24 and a 52 week high of $149.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.68.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.22. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 17.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 5.98%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PHM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn cut PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on PulteGroup from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.86.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

