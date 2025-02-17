Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Bought by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 390.6% during the third quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MCHP opened at $55.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a PE ratio of 99.57 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.69. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $50.21 and a 12-month high of $100.57.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.15). Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 6.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 325.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down from $101.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.11.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

