Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Has $2.83 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lessened its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,012 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 1.2% of Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 692.6% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finley Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $355.84 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $406.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 174.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $492.00 to $474.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.54, for a total value of $35,254,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,903,716. This represents a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.21, for a total transaction of $975,191.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,775,792.65. This trade represents a 2.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 523,386 shares of company stock worth $195,995,200 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

