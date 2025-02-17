Naples Global Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,335 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finley Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in Tesla by 692.6% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.54, for a total value of $35,254,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,716. The trade was a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.06, for a total transaction of $39,792,803.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,095,100. The trade was a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 523,386 shares of company stock valued at $195,995,200. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $355.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $406.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.24. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $492.00 to $474.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $226.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.50.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

