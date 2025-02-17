Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Hold Rating for Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports.

Get Nova alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Nova in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded Nova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Nova from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Nova

Nova Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NVMI stock opened at $267.97 on Friday. Nova has a fifty-two week low of $154.54 and a fifty-two week high of $289.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.65.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.04). Nova had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $194.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nova will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Nova

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in Nova by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,411,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $474,980,000 after buying an additional 796,629 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Nova by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,383,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,517,000 after buying an additional 101,470 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Nova by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,370,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $270,015,000 after buying an additional 97,000 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Nova by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,169,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,358,000 after buying an additional 11,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nova by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,047,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,985,000 after buying an additional 14,667 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nova

(Get Free Report)

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.