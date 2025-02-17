NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 269,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,445 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in NiSource were worth $9,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NiSource by 5.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,691,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $786,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,368 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of NiSource by 88.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,902,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $516,373,000 after acquiring an additional 6,991,608 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of NiSource by 0.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,396,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $394,888,000 after acquiring an additional 99,882 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of NiSource by 3.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,823,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $375,020,000 after acquiring an additional 316,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NiSource by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,747,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,139,000 after acquiring an additional 178,365 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NiSource Price Performance

NiSource stock opened at $39.74 on Monday. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $25.45 and a one year high of $39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.36. The company has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.54.

NiSource Increases Dividend

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.05). NiSource had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NiSource from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on NiSource from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price target on NiSource from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NiSource from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

