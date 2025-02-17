Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Stock Price Up 17.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Free Report) rose 17.1% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 26,550 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 99,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Oceanic Iron Ore Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.79, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of C$22.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christopher Ross Batalha acquired 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$126,000.00. 107.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Oceanic Iron Ore

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers an area of approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, Quebec.

Further Reading

