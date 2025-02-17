Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Stock Price Up 17.1% – Here’s Why

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Free Report) rose 17.1% on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 26,550 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 99,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Oceanic Iron Ore Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.79, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.57 million, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christopher Ross Batalha purchased 700,000 shares of Oceanic Iron Ore stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$126,000.00. Corporate insiders own 107.26% of the company’s stock.

Oceanic Iron Ore Company Profile

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers an area of approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, Quebec.

