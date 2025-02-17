Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Stock Price Up 17.1% – What’s Next?

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 17.1% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 26,550 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 99,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
Oceanic Iron Ore Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.79, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.16. The company has a market cap of C$22.57 million, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 0.99.
Insider Activity at Oceanic Iron Ore
In other news, Director Christopher Ross Batalha purchased 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$126,000.00. Insiders own 107.26% of the company’s stock.
Oceanic Iron Ore Company Profile
Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers an area of approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, Quebec.
