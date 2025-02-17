Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Trading 17.1% Higher – Here’s Why

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Free Report) shares rose 17.1% on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 26,550 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 99,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Oceanic Iron Ore Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.57 million, a PE ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oceanic Iron Ore

In other Oceanic Iron Ore news, Director Christopher Ross Batalha acquired 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$126,000.00. Company insiders own 107.26% of the company’s stock.

About Oceanic Iron Ore

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers an area of approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, Quebec.

