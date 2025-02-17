Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Trading Up 17.1% – Should You Buy?

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Free Report) shares were up 17.1% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 26,550 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 99,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Oceanic Iron Ore Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.16. The company has a market cap of C$22.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.79, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Insider Activity at Oceanic Iron Ore

In related news, Director Christopher Ross Batalha acquired 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$126,000.00. 107.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Oceanic Iron Ore

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers an area of approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, Quebec.

