Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Trading Up 17.1% – Should You Buy?

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Free Report) shares were up 17.1% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 26,550 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 99,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
Oceanic Iron Ore Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.16. The company has a market cap of C$22.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.79, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.03.
Insider Activity at Oceanic Iron Ore
In related news, Director Christopher Ross Batalha acquired 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$126,000.00. 107.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Oceanic Iron Ore
Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers an area of approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, Quebec.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Oceanic Iron Ore
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Receive News & Ratings for Oceanic Iron Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceanic Iron Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.