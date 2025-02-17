Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Trading Up 17.1% – Still a Buy?

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 17.1% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 26,550 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 99,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Oceanic Iron Ore Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.57 million, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Transactions at Oceanic Iron Ore

In other news, Director Christopher Ross Batalha acquired 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$126,000.00. Insiders own 107.26% of the company’s stock.

About Oceanic Iron Ore

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers an area of approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, Quebec.

