Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,590 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Omnicom Group worth $8,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 17.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on OMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Omnicom Group from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on Omnicom Group from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Argus lowered Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.25.

OMC stock opened at $82.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.00. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.31 and a 1 year high of $107.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.54.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.39% and a net margin of 9.44%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

