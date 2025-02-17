One Plus One Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,282 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the period. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 8,339 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Park Capital Management LLC WI bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Grace & White Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total transaction of $270,787.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,606,723.84. This represents a 6.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $3,975,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,061,806 shares in the company, valued at $364,259,266.02. This trade represents a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,529 shares of company stock worth $16,600,078 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $186.87 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.55 and a 1-year high of $208.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $194.37 and a 200-day moving average of $176.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Alphabet from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alphabet from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on GOOG

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.